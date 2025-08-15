Swiss Prime Site AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Swiss Prime Site acquires modern office property in Lausanne



PRESS RELEASE Zug, 15. August 2025 Acquisition of a high-quality office property representing half of a modern building complex in Lausanne-West to further strengthen the portfolio in French speaking Switzerland

Net rental income of around CHF 4.75 million per year with a yield of 4.0%; 100% occupancy with a WAULT of 20 years

Transaction represents further step in implementation of ongoing acquisition pipeline with total rental income of more than CHF 17 million Swiss Prime Site is acquiring an architecturally distinctive office property in a prime location in Lausanne-West. Alongside Geneva, Lausanne is the most important economic and administrative centre in western Switzerland and is home to renowned research institutions such as the EPFL and the University of Lausanne. The building was completed in 2023 and constructed in accordance with the latest sustainability standards. It is nestled in a parkland setting with over 250 trees and panoramic views of Lake Geneva and the French Alps. Thanks to its high-quality finish and flexible floor plan, the building offers modern and versatile office space. A total of around 14’600 square meters of floor space and an additional 1’000 square meters of outdoor space with lake views are utilized by national and international tenants. Lausanne is one of the most attractive development areas in western Switzerland. This is evident not only from the new tramline, which is part of a major mobility project and will go into service end of 2026 but also from the new Lausanne HC ice hockey stadium, the expanded and renovated Lausanne-West railway station and numerous new office and residential buildings.



The property is 100% let to more than 15 reputable tenants with international reach from the technology and defense sector as well as to research institutes and has an average WAULT of around 20 years. The current rent – based on a triple net concept – amounts to CHF 4.75 million and is 100% indexed. This results in a net yield of around 4.0%.



René Zahnd, CEO of Swiss Prime Site, says: «The acquisition of this property in the rapidly growing service cluster of Lausanne fits perfectly into our portfolio, which focuses on modern and centrally located properties. We are delighted to expand our portfolio in such a dynamic region boasting academic and technological excellency. The multitude of top tenants underlines the attractiveness of the region as well as the building for successful companies. Following the acquisition in Geneva, this transaction is a further step towards realizing our announced acquisition pipeline of total annual rental income of more than CHF 17 million by early/mid-2026. We have now acquired around 50% of the targeted rental income – and at the expected attractive yields. Plus, we are in advanced talks regarding further properties.»



In addition to its location and quality, the property impresses with its very high sustainability standards: the building is heated by district heating and a large part of the energy required is generated by solar panels mounted on the roof. This leads to a Minergie-P certification of the building – one of the highest possible in Switzerland. The property is therefore ideally suited to Swiss Prime Site's sustainability strategy. If you have any questions, please contact:



