Swiss Prime Site acquires modern office property in Lausanne
Swiss Prime Site is acquiring an architecturally distinctive office property in a prime location in Lausanne-West. Alongside Geneva, Lausanne is the most important economic and administrative centre in western Switzerland and is home to renowned research institutions such as the EPFL and the University of Lausanne. The building was completed in 2023 and constructed in accordance with the latest sustainability standards. It is nestled in a parkland setting with over 250 trees and panoramic views of Lake Geneva and the French Alps. Thanks to its high-quality finish and flexible floor plan, the building offers modern and versatile office space. A total of around 14’600 square meters of floor space and an additional 1’000 square meters of outdoor space with lake views are utilized by national and international tenants. Lausanne is one of the most attractive development areas in western Switzerland. This is evident not only from the new tramline, which is part of a major mobility project and will go into service end of 2026 but also from the new Lausanne HC ice hockey stadium, the expanded and renovated Lausanne-West railway station and numerous new office and residential buildings.
