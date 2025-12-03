Swiss Prime Site acquires modern office property in Zurich

Final major acquisition using funds raised in the capital increase in February 2025; value accretive investment for all funds as planned

Swiss Prime Site acquires a modern office property on Pfingstweidstrasse in Zurich West. The building offers approximately 19,000 m² of rental space and benefits from excellent connectivity, being situated directly at a tram stop. The Swiss stock exchange operator SIX Group Services AG moved into the then newly constructed commercial property in 2016 and occupies the entire space as the sole tenant. The modern building has a high standard of fit-out and offers flexible usage options. Due to its recent construction date, sustainable design and district heating connection, a BREEAM sustainability rating of «very good» is expected.

Swiss Prime Site was able to acquire the property in exclusive negotiations with the private owner. Both parties have agreed not to disclose the sale price. The net yield is 3.8% and the transaction closed on 1 December 2025.

Following the transaction announced today, Swiss Prime Site has invested the entire CHF 300 million raised during last February’s capital increase for growth initiatives, in a value accretive way. The acquisition of office properties at Place des Alpes in Geneva and in Lausanne had previously been announced in April and August 2025, respectively. Each transaction was completed with yields exceeding the existing portfolio yield, resulting in an increased net asset value (NAV) per share and higher funds from operations (FFO) per share.

Swiss Prime Site anticipates that these transactions will generate, as planned, additional rental income of around CHF 17 million per annum. The strengthened capital base further enables a reduction in the scale of planned property disposals within the framework of ongoing capital recycling. Accordingly, Swiss Prime Site now expects direct and indirect rental income resulting from the capital increase to total nearly CHF 20 million annually.

René Zahnd, CEO of Swiss Prime Site, commented on the acquisition: «With previous purchases in Geneva and Lausanne, this deal will further reinforce our presence in Zurich, our most important market. The transaction highlights our commitment to acquiring prime, centrally located office spaces and demonstrates our ability to deploy new capital to support sustainable growth. We're especially pleased to have secured this prestigious property – home to the Swiss Stock Exchange, a core component of Switzerland’s infrastructure – through an exclusive purchasing process and thanks to strong, trusting collaboration with the sellers. »