Synaptics Aktie
WKN: 529873 / ISIN: US87157D1090
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22.07.2026 02:40:47
Synaptics Has 35-Plus Robotics Customers. Its Product Chief Just Held His Stake
Vikram Gupta, the chief product officer at Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA), disposed of 1,848 shares of common stock in transactions completed on July 17, 2026, and July 20, 2026, as disclosed in a recent SEC Form 4 filing.Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($114.19); post-transaction value based on July 20, 2026 market close ($113.60).Synaptics Incorporated is a global semiconductor solutions provider with $1.2 billion in TTM revenue, specializing in human-machine interface and connectivity technologies. The company has demonstrated significant market momentum, with its stock appreciating 72% over the past year, reflecting investor confidence in its product portfolio and market positioning. Synaptics maintains competitive advantages through its specialized expertise in audio processing, video transmission, and connectivity solutions that enhance user experience across diverse consumer and computing platforms.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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