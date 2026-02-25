Synopsys, Inc. Announces Drop In Q1 Profit

(RTTNews) - Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) revealed a profit for first quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $64.95 million, or $0.34 per share. This compares with $295.68 million, or $1.89 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Synopsys, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $718.46 million or $3.77 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 65.6% to $2.409 billion from $1.455 billion last year.

Synopsys, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $64.95 Mln. vs. $295.68 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.34 vs. $1.89 last year. -Revenue: $2.409 Bln vs. $1.455 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 3.11 To $ 3.17 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 2.225 B To $ 2.275 B Full year EPS guidance: $ 14.38 To $ 14.46 Full year revenue guidance: $ 9.560 B To $ 9.660 B