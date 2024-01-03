|
03.01.2024 15:54:34
T-Mobile Adding Hulu For Free To Go5G Next Unlimited Plan
(RTTNews) - T-Mobile (TMUS) on Wednesday announced that the ad-supported version of Disney's Hulu will be available for no extra charge.
Starting January 24, Hulu With Ads will be included at no extra cost as a part of T-Mobile's Go5G Next unlimited plan.
"As the Un-carrier, we go beyond delivering the incredible service that customers expect from America's 5G leader. T-Mobile customers get the best value and the best entertainment streaming bundle in wireless — just for being customers, without having to pay a penny more," said Mike Katz, President of Marketing, Strategy and Products at T-Mobile.
"In addition to Apple TV+, Netflix and MLB.TV, Go5G Next customers now also get a subscription to Hulu … all four on us. That's over $400 a year in streaming benefits, from the very best services in the market, all included in your plan at no extra cost."
T-Mobile is adding the "Hulu on Us" perk on top of offering Netflix and Apple TV+ for no additional charge with Go5G Next. Plus, T-Mobile customers can get free season-long subscriptions to Major League Baseball's MLB.TV every year.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu T-Mobile USmehr Nachrichten
|
03.01.24
|Minuszeichen in New York: NASDAQ 100 beginnt die Sitzung weit in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
|
29.12.23
|NASDAQ-Handel NASDAQ 100 zum Handelsende in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
|
29.12.23
|Verluste in New York: S&P 500 sackt ab (finanzen.at)
|
29.12.23
|Angespannte Stimmung in New York: NASDAQ 100 mit Abgaben (finanzen.at)
|
29.12.23
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ 100 am Mittag leichter (finanzen.at)
|
28.12.23
|S&P 500-Titel T-Mobile US-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem n T-Mobile US-Investment von vor einem Jahr verdient (finanzen.at)
|
26.12.23
|Freundlicher Handel: Börsianer lassen NASDAQ 100 zum Start steigen (finanzen.at)
|
21.12.23
|S&P 500-Papier T-Mobile US-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein T-Mobile US-Investment von vor 10 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu T-Mobile USmehr Analysen
|13.12.23
|T-Mobile US Buy
|UBS AG
|05.12.23
|T-Mobile US Buy
|UBS AG
|26.10.23
|T-Mobile US Buy
|UBS AG
|25.10.23
|T-Mobile US Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.09.23
|T-Mobile US Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|13.12.23
|T-Mobile US Buy
|UBS AG
|05.12.23
|T-Mobile US Buy
|UBS AG
|26.10.23
|T-Mobile US Buy
|UBS AG
|25.10.23
|T-Mobile US Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.09.23
|T-Mobile US Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|13.12.23
|T-Mobile US Buy
|UBS AG
|05.12.23
|T-Mobile US Buy
|UBS AG
|26.10.23
|T-Mobile US Buy
|UBS AG
|25.10.23
|T-Mobile US Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.09.23
|T-Mobile US Kaufen
|DZ BANK
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|T-Mobile US
|148,16
|-0,26%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach wichtigen Konjunkturdaten: ATX geht höher ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich etwas tiefer -- US-Märkte schließen minimal stärker -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich mehrheitlich schwächer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte am Freitag in die Gewinnzone vordringen. Der deutsche Leitindex fiel zum Handelsschluss wieder zurück. Der Wall Street-Handel präsentierte sich etwas höher. An den asiatischen Märkten ging es mehrheitlich abwärts.