T-Mobile Adding Hulu For Free To Go5G Next Unlimited Plan

(RTTNews) - T-Mobile (TMUS) on Wednesday announced that the ad-supported version of Disney's Hulu will be available for no extra charge.

Starting January 24, Hulu With Ads will be included at no extra cost as a part of T-Mobile's Go5G Next unlimited plan.

"As the Un-carrier, we go beyond delivering the incredible service that customers expect from America's 5G leader. T-Mobile customers get the best value and the best entertainment streaming bundle in wireless — just for being customers, without having to pay a penny more," said Mike Katz, President of Marketing, Strategy and Products at T-Mobile.

"In addition to Apple TV+, Netflix and MLB.TV, Go5G Next customers now also get a subscription to Hulu … all four on us. That's over $400 a year in streaming benefits, from the very best services in the market, all included in your plan at no extra cost."

T-Mobile is adding the "Hulu on Us" perk on top of offering Netflix and Apple TV+ for no additional charge with Go5G Next. Plus, T-Mobile customers can get free season-long subscriptions to Major League Baseball's MLB.TV every year.

