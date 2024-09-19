|
19.09.2024 04:33:21
T-Mobile Collaborates With NVIDIA, Ericsson, And Nokia To Innovate Mobile Networks With AI
(RTTNews) - T-Mobile (TMUS) announced a collaboration with NVIDIA, Ericsson, and Nokia to transform mobile networks with AI at the center. This partnership aims to enhance radio access networks (RAN) capabilities, providing customers with unprecedented services.
Leveraging T-Mobile's leadership in 5G, along with NVIDIA's AI Aerial platform and the telecommunications expertise of Ericsson and Nokia, the consortium—founding members of the AI-RAN Alliance—is investing in a pioneering AI-RAN Innovation Center in Bellevue, Washington. This center will focus on integrating RAN and AI innovations to deliver transformative network experiences for customers through AI-RAN development, T-Mobile said in a statement.
T-Mobile noted that AI-RAN will dramatically improve customers' real-world network experiences and ever-growing demand for increased speeds, reduced latency, and increased reliability needed for the latest gaming, video, social media and augmented reality applications they like to enjoy on their mobile and fixed wireless devices.
