WKN DE: A1T7LU / ISIN: US8725901040

25.11.2025 16:05:19

T-Mobile US Drops Huge Apple Bundle Deals For Black Friday

(RTTNews) - T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS), Tuesday announced major deals on Apple (AAPL) products as part of its Black Friday deals, offering nearly $2000 in savings with an Apple Bundle.

Starting November 26, new and existing customers can get their hands on the brand-new iPhone 17 Pro, iPad (A16) and Apple Watch SE 3 at a great price.

Additionally, new T-Mobile 5G Home Internet customers can get a free month, and receive $300 back via virtual prepaid Mastercard upon signing for T-Mobile's All-In plan for a limited period of time.

Moreover, customers who switch to T-Mobile can get four lines for just $25 per line/month and four iPhone 17.

The company is also offering a free year of DashPass by DoorDash for customers on most plans, starting November 25 through December 2, 2025.

Currently, TMUS is trading at $207.84, up 0.14 percent on the Nasdaq.

