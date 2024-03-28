|
28.03.2024 06:58:40
Take-Two Interactive To Buy Gearbox Entertainment For $460 Mln In All-stock Deal
(RTTNews) - Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO), an interactive entertainment firm, said that it has inked a deal with Embracer Group AB, a Swedish video game and media holding company, to acquire The Gearbox Entertainment Company, for $460 million in a cash-free, debt-free all-stock deal.
The consideration consists entirely of newly issued shares of Take-Two with average closing price per share on the Nasdaq Global Select Market during the five trading day period ending on the trading day immediately prior to the closing date, the company said in a statement.
Take-Two will acquire Gearbox's extensive portfolio of intellectual property, including Borderlands and Tiny Tina's Wonderlands franchises, as well as Homeworld, Risk of Rain, Brothers in Arms, Duke Nukem, and Gearbox's future pipeline.
The deal is scheduled to be closed in the first-quarter of Take-Two's fiscal 2025.
Strauss Zelnick, CEO of Take-Two, said: "This combination enhances the financial profile of our existing projects with Gearbox and unlocks the opportunity for us to drive increased long-term growth by leveraging the full resources of Take-Two across all of Gearbox's exciting initiatives."
Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP is working as legal counsel to Take-Two, whereas KPMG and Deloitte are working as financial and tax advisers.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Take Twomehr Nachrichten
|
25.03.24
|Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: S&P 500 schließt im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
25.03.24
|Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: S&P 500 nachmittags in Rot (finanzen.at)
|
25.03.24
|NASDAQ Composite-Handel aktuell: NASDAQ Composite legt mittags den Rückwärtsgang ein (finanzen.at)
|
25.03.24
|Zurückhaltung in New York: S&P 500 präsentiert sich am Montagmittag leichter (finanzen.at)
|
25.03.24
|Verluste in New York: S&P 500 verliert zum Start des Montagshandels (finanzen.at)
|
25.03.24
|Schwache Performance in New York: NASDAQ Composite zum Start des Montagshandels leichter (finanzen.at)
|
22.03.24
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Wert Take Two-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Take Two von vor einem Jahr eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
15.03.24
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Wert Take Two-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Take Two-Investment von vor 10 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Take Twomehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Take Two
|134,24
|-0,80%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerLetzter Handelstag der Karwoche: ATX geht etwas fester ins lange Wochenende -- DAX schließt knapp im Plus
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich an Gründonnerstag kaum verändert. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte am letzten Tag der verkürzten Handelswoche sich in der Nähe der Nulllinie.