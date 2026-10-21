Teledyne Technologies Inc Reports Advance In Q3 Profit

(RTTNews) - Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY) announced earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $272.8 million, or $5.82 per share. This compares with $220.7 million, or $4.65 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Teledyne Technologies Inc reported adjusted earnings of $315.1 million or $6.72 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.4% to $1.685 billion from $1.540 billion last year.

Teledyne Technologies Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $272.8 Mln. vs. $220.7 Mln. last year. -EPS: $5.82 vs. $4.65 last year. -Revenue: $1.685 Bln vs. $1.540 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 6.60 To $ 6.70 Full year EPS guidance: $ 25.40 To $ 25.50