Textron Reiterates FY26 Earnings Guidance

(RTTNews) - Textron Inc. (TXT) reiterated its expectation for full-year 2026 GAAP earnings per share from continuing operations to be in the range of $5.39 to $5.59, or $6.40 to $6.60 on an adjusted basis. Textron also reiterated manufacturing cash flow before pension contributions to be in the range of $700 million to $800 million.

The company noted that its current full year outlook assumes receipt of additional fiscal 2026 funding on the MV-75 Cheyenne program through an Above Threshold Reprogramming request. Absent the receipt of any additional funding and inclusive of other outlook assumptions, adjusted EPS could be negatively impacted by $0.20 to $0.30 and cash flow could also be negatively impacted by $150 million to $250 million.

For the second quarter, the company's bottom line came in at $248 million, or $1.42 per share. This compares with $245 million, or $1.35 per share, last year. Adjusted diluted earnings per share increased to $1.62 from $1.55, a year ago. Revenue rose 3.0% to $3.827 billion from $3.716 billion last year. Textron Aviation's revenues were $1.5 billion, up 1%, from last year's second quarter. Textron Aviation delivered 40 jets in the quarter, compared with 49, prior year, and 44 commercial turboprops, up from 34, last year. Bell revenues were $1.1 billion, up 6%, from the second quarter of 2025. Bell delivered 36 commercial helicopters in the quarter, up from 32 in last year's second quarter.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, Textron shares are down 2.46 percent to $93.71.

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