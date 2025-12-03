Surge Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2QNCP / ISIN: US86882L1052
|
03.12.2025 19:36:00
The Cloud Computing Market Could Surge by 218%: Buy This ETF That Holds a Big Position in Alphabet
The global cloud computing market could expand by 218% from $752.4 billion in 2024 to $2.39 billion in 2030, according to a forecast by Grand View Research, as the explosive growth of the artificial intelligence (AI) market drives more companies to upgrade their cloud infrastructure. One simple way to profit from that trend would be to invest in a tech giant like Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), which owns the world's third-largest cloud infrastructure platform and hosts a broad range of cloud services across its ecosystem.However, a safer way would be to invest in an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that owns many of the market's top cloud and AI stocks, including Alphabet. One top ETF that fits that description is the Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ: QQQ), which has rallied by more than 440% in the past 10 years while the S&P 500 rose by less than 230%. Here's why this diversified ETF is still a great play on the booming cloud market.Image source: Getty Images.
