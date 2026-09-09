BRAIN Biotech Aktie

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WKN DE: 520394 / ISIN: DE0005203947

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09.09.2026 02:30:00

The EV Brain Drain: Lucid Is Bleeding Talent While Rivian Is Evolving

Key executive departures of public companies, especially young companies, can raise a number of red flags and problems. Some CEO departures can cause the stock price to drop immediately, but even lower level executive departures can cause ongoing projects to stall, take with them years of industry experience, client relationships, as well as in-house know-how. Numerous departures can lower morale or signal hidden financial problems, board fights, or worse. That sets the context to explain to investors why Rivian's (NASDAQ: RIVN) recent CFO departure is more evolution (more on this in a second) compared to Lucid's (NASDAQ: LCID) that signals deeper trouble.

Let's first look at Rivian's recent departure: CFO Claire McDonough is stepping down at the end of October after nearly six years to become the CFO of GE Vernova. At first glance, this could raise investors' eyebrows as the company is currently at the most important point in Rivian's young history: the R2 production ramp. That said, it's really more of an evolution.

Image source: Rivian.

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