PayPal Aktie
WKN DE: A14R7U / ISIN: US70450Y1038
|
13.11.2025 14:20:00
The Motley Fool Analysts Matt Argersinger and Anthony Schiavone on Why eBay Stock Fell 10% After a Fantastic Report
Last month, we rerecommended eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY), only to see the stock drop 10% just days later. The results were fantastic, with beats on key metrics like revenue, Gross Merchandise Volume, and earnings per share.However, investor concern centered on flat buyer numbers and warnings that high-growth categories like gold and Pokémon cards may be temporary. In this video, The Motley Fool's analysts take a look at the market's seemingly "unfair" reaction and explain why this growth stock, which is buying back shares and paying a dividend, is trading at a compelling valuation.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu eBay Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
11.11.25
|Schwacher Handel: So entwickelt sich der NASDAQ 100 am Dienstagnachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
07.11.25
|Schwacher Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 fällt schlussendlich (finanzen.at)
|
07.11.25
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: So steht der NASDAQ 100 mittags (finanzen.at)
|
07.11.25
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Papier eBay-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in eBay von vor 3 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
31.10.25