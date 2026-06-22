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22.06.2026 12:30:00
The SpaceX IPO Should Help Rivian. Here's How.
After its record-breaking initial public offering (IPO), Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX), known as SpaceX, is now primed to go on a spending spree. In total, the company believes it is chasing an addressable market worth $28.5 trillion. More than 90% of that value, however, is tied up exclusively in artificial intelligence (AI) opportunities, not rockets or satellites. With IPO proceeds totaling $86.7 billion, plus a possible $20 billion bond sale, SpaceX will aggressively invest in its AI business during the coming months and years. Which AI opportunities in particular will SpaceX and its founder, Elon Musk, target?Scaling its data center infrastructure will be at the top of its list. That increase in compute power, however, will be used for a variety of purposes, one of which will surely be advancing the models that power autonomous driving systems. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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