Alphabet C Aktie
WKN DE: A14Y6H / ISIN: US02079K1079
|
30.11.2025 14:10:00
The Top 3 Risks Alphabet Investors Should Not Ignore
Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) is one of the most dominant companies in the world, powering everything from global search to mobile operating systems to the internet's underlying infrastructure. For long-term investors, it is one of the safest stocks on the market.But even giants carry risks, and Alphabet's most significant challenges aren't short-term headwinds. They are structural, slow-building forces that could influence how the company performs over the next decade.Here are the three most essential risks investors need to keep on their radar.
