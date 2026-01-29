Tractor Supply Aktie
WKN: 889826 / ISIN: US8923561067
|
29.01.2026 12:59:41
Tractor Supply Co Reports Decline In Q4 Profit
(RTTNews) - Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) reported earnings for fourth quarter that Dropped, from last year
The company's bottom line totaled $227.41 million, or $0.43 per share. This compares with $236.41 million, or $0.44 per share, last year.
The company's revenue for the period rose 3.3% to $3.898 billion from $3.773 billion last year.
Tractor Supply Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $227.41 Mln. vs. $236.41 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.43 vs. $0.44 last year. -Revenue: $3.898 Bln vs. $3.773 Bln last year.
