TransDigm Group Aktie
WKN DE: A0JEP3 / ISIN: US8936411003
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04.08.2026 13:31:19
TransDigm Group Incorporated Profit Advances In Q3
(RTTNews) - TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG) announced earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from last year
The company's bottom line came in at $539 million, or $9.39 per share. This compares with $492 million, or $8.47 per share, last year.
Excluding items, TransDigm Group Incorporated reported adjusted earnings of $624 million or $10.87 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period rose 22.5% to $2.741 billion from $2.237 billion last year.
TransDigm Group Incorporated earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $539 Mln. vs. $492 Mln. last year. -EPS: $9.39 vs. $8.47 last year. -Revenue: $2.741 Bln vs. $2.237 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 40.62 To $ 41.46 Full year revenue guidance: $ 10.470 B To $ 10.550 B
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