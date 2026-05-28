Trend Micro Aktie
WKN: 915793 / ISIN: JP3637300009
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28.05.2026 08:45:11
TrendAI™ is recognized as a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Endpoint Protection Platforms
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Named a Leader in Endpoint Protection Platforms 21 times in a row
HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 May 2026 - TrendAI™, the enterprise AI security leader from Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704), has announced that it has been recognized 21 consecutive times as a Leader in Endpoint Protection Platforms* by Gartner. No other vendor has been named a Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for 21 times in this category.
Rachel Jin, Head of TrendAI™: "To us, the latest recognition from Gartner reflects the excellence we strive for in everything we build. Our strategic vision, commitment to our customers, human expertise, and innovation in AI security are all critical components to our success."
In the accompanying EPP Critical Capabilities document**, TrendAI™ scored the highest in two of the three use cases (Workspace Security, On-premises Endpoint Protection Management) among all vendors and scored second highest in the third (Core Endpoint Protection).
What we believe this means for TrendAI™ customers
Tom Petkoff, Senior Network Manager at Step2: "If I were spending all my time on these conventional threats, like phishing attacks and ransomware, I would not be concentrating on the higher priorities like threats from AI. With [TrendAI™] in my arsenal, I can concentrate on the bigger picture."
*Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protection Platforms, Deepak Mishra, Evgeny Mirolyubov, Nikul Patel, 27 May 2026
**Gartner, Critical Capabilities for Endpoint Protection Platforms, Nikul Patel, Evgeny Mirolyubov, Deepak Mishra, 27 May 2026
Gartner and Magic Quadrant are trademarks of Gartner, Inc., and/or its affiliates. .
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's business and technology insights organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
Hashtag: #trendmicro #trendai #trendvisionone #visionone #cybersecurity #Gartner #EPP #GartnerMQ
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
About TrendAI™TrendAI™, the global AI security leader and enterprise business unit of Trend Micro, empowers organizations with full AI visibility and consolidated security that inspires confidence, drives innovation, and eliminates risk. Trusted by the largest enterprises and governments across 185 countries, TrendAI™ secures the entire organization, from identities to infrastructure to data. Global Fortune 500 companies rely on TrendAI™ to cut risk and stop threats up to three months earlier, powered by world-leading threat and attack intelligence. Through deep ecosystem partnerships with market leaders like NVIDIA, Anthropic, AWS, Google, and Microsoft, TrendAI™ empowers your organization to securely drive forward at the speed of AI. AI Fearlessly. Learn more at trendaisecurity.com.
News Source: TrendAI
28/05/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
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