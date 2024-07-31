|
TTM Technologies Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - TTM Technologies (TTMI) reported a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line totaled $26.4 million, or $0.25 per share. This compares with $6.8 million, or $0.07 per share, in last year's second quarter.
Excluding items, TTM Technologies reported adjusted earnings of $40.1 million or $0.39 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.34 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.7% to $605.1 million from $546.5 million last year.
TTM Technologies earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q2): $26.4 Mln. vs. $6.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.25 vs. $0.07 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $605.1 Mln vs. $546.5 Mln last year.
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $0.37 - $0.43 Full year revenue guidance: $580mln - $620mln
