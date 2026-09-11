TTM Technologies Aktie

TTM Technologies für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 940990 / ISIN: US87305R1095

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11.09.2026 16:45:01

TTM Technologies Stock Rises 4%

(RTTNews) - TTM Technologies, Inc. (TTMI) is up 3.70 percent, gaining $4.52 to $126.86 on Friday. The move possibly follows yesterday's announcement that the company priced $500 million in aggregate principal amount of 6.750% senior notes due 2034. The notes are expected to close on September 24, 2026.

TTM Technologies is currently trading at $126.86, up from its previous close of $122.34 on the Nasdaq. The stock opened at $127.24 and has traded between a high of $128.85 and a low of $124.50. Trading volume stands at 176,612 shares, compared with an average volume of 2.81 million shares.

TTM intends to use the net proceeds, together with expected borrowings from a $300 million incremental senior secured term loan A and an $800 million incremental senior secured term loan B, to fund the proposed acquisition of Epiq Solutions and for general corporate purposes. The funds may also be used to reduce borrowings related to the proposed acquisition of Swiss Technology Group.

TTM Technologies' 52-week range is $46.01 to $223.83.

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TTM Technologies Inc. 108,25 2,56% TTM Technologies Inc.

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