TTM Technologies To Acquire Epiq

(RTTNews) - TTM Technologies, Inc. (TTMI), a technology products manufacturer, on Monday entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Epiq Design Solutions LLC for approximately $1.1 billion in an all-cash transaction.

The acquisition is expected to strengthen the company's vertical integration strategy.

It is also expected to expand opportunities in defense markets, including missile defense, space, communications, electronic warfare, and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance.

The transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to the company's adjusted EBITDA margin and accretive to adjusted earnings per share in 2028.

The company estimates total net leverage of 2.3x at closing and expects to reduce leverage to 1.5x-1.7x within 12-18 months.

Epiq provides open-architecture, AI-enabled software-defined radios and high-performance RF products.

Epiq also provides radiation-tolerant space computing solutions for mission-critical signals intelligence and electronic warfare applications.

In the pre-market trading, TTM Technologies is trading 2.11% higher at $142.95 on the Nasdaq.