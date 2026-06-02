Ulta Beauty Aktie
WKN DE: A0M240 / ISIN: US90384S3031
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02.06.2026 22:51:31
Ulta Beauty, Inc. Bottom Line Rises In Q1
(RTTNews) - Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) reported earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from last year
The company's earnings totaled $340.46 million, or $7.74 per share. This compares with $305.05 million, or $6.70 per share, last year.
The company's revenue for the period rose 11.3% to $3.16 billion from $2.84 billion last year.
Ulta Beauty, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $340.46 Mln. vs. $305.05 Mln. last year. -EPS: $7.74 vs. $6.70 last year. -Revenue: $3.16 Bln vs. $2.84 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 28.36 To $ 28.80 Full year revenue guidance: 6 % To 7 %
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