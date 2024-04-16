|
16.04.2024 15:17:45
UnitedHealth Rises In Pre-Market After Q1 Profit, Revenue Beat View
(RTTNews) - Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) are rising more than 7 percent in pre-market on Tuesday to $480.00 after reporting better-than-expected first-quarter results.
Excluding one-time items, UnitedHealth reported earnings of $6.430 billion or $6.91 per share, that beat the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters of $6.61 per share.
The company posted a net loss of $1.409 billion or $1.53 per share compared with profit of $5.611 billion or $5.95 per share a year ago, primarily due to loss on Brazil sale and cyberattack impacts.
Quarterly revenues, however, grew to $99.796 billion from $91.931 billion last year. The consensus estimate was for $99.26 billion.
UnitedHealth shares had closed at $445.63, up 1.46 percent on Monday. The stock has been trading in the range of $436.38 - $554.70 in the last 1 year.
