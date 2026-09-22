Upbound Group Aktie
WKN: 900457 / ISIN: US76009N1000
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22.09.2026 15:20:07
Upbound Group Names Scott Young COO, Dev Chakraborty Head Of Brigit
(RTTNews) - Upbound Group, Inc. (UPBD), a Plano, Texas-based data-driven financial solutions company, Tuesday announced the appointment of Scott Young as Chief Operating Officer, a newly created role, and Dev Chakraborty as Senior Vice President and Head of Brigit.
Young joins from PayPal, where he has been serving as Senior Vice President and global head of financial solutions for PayPal and Venmo. Upbound said he will oversee strategic alignment and execution across Acima, Brigit and Rent-A-Center.
Chakraborty was most recently General Manager of cards, mortgages and data partnerships at fintech MoneyLion.
In pre-market activity on the Nasdaq, shares of Upbound were down 0.41 percent, changing hands at $16.82, after closing Monday's regular session 1.40 percent lower.
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