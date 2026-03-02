2 March 2026

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE & OSE: GKP)

(“Gulf Keystone”, “GKP”, “the Group” or “the Company”)

Update on Shaikan Field operations

Gulf Keystone, a leading independent operator and producer in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (“Kurdistan”), announces that it has temporarily shut-in production operations and has taken measures to protect staff in light of the developing regional security environment. The Company’s assets have not been impacted.

The Company is closely monitoring the situation and will provide further updates as appropriate.

Notes to Editors:

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE & OSE: GKP) is a leading independent operator and producer in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Further information on Gulf Keystone is available on its website www.gulfkeystone.com