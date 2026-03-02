Gulf Keystone Petroleum Aktie
Update on Shaikan Field operations
|
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd (GKP)
2 March 2026
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE & OSE: GKP)
(“Gulf Keystone”, “GKP”, “the Group” or “the Company”)
Update on Shaikan Field operations
Gulf Keystone, a leading independent operator and producer in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (“Kurdistan”), announces that it has temporarily shut-in production operations and has taken measures to protect staff in light of the developing regional security environment. The Company’s assets have not been impacted.
The Company is closely monitoring the situation and will provide further updates as appropriate.
