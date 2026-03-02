Gulf Keystone Petroleum Aktie

WKN DE: A2DGZ5 / ISIN: BMG4209G2077

02.03.2026 08:00:06

Update on Shaikan Field operations

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd (GKP)
Update on Shaikan Field operations

02-March-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST

 

 

2 March 2026

 

 

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE & OSE: GKP)

(“Gulf Keystone”, “GKP”, “the Group” or “the Company”)

 

Update on Shaikan Field operations

 

 

Gulf Keystone, a leading independent operator and producer in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (“Kurdistan”), announces that it has temporarily shut-in production operations and has taken measures to protect staff in light of the developing regional security environment. The Company’s assets have not been impacted.

 

The Company is closely monitoring the situation and will provide further updates as appropriate.

 

 

 

Enquiries:

 

Gulf Keystone:

+44 (0) 20 7514 1400  

Aaron Clark, Head of Investor Relations

& Corporate Communications

 

aclark@gulfkeystone.com

FTI Consulting

+44 (0) 20 3727 1000

Ben Brewerton

Nick Hennis

GKP@fticonsulting.com

 

or visit: www.gulfkeystone.com

 

Notes to Editors:

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE & OSE: GKP) is a leading independent operator and producer in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Further information on Gulf Keystone is available on its website www.gulfkeystone.com 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: BMG4209G2077
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: GKP
LEI Code: 213800QTAQOSSTNTPO15
Sequence No.: 419555
EQS News ID: 2283388

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

