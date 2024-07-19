V-ZUG Holding AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results

V-ZUG Group increases results and profitability in the first half of 2024



19-Jul-2024 / 06:30 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Zug, 19 July 2024



MEDIA / INVESTOR RELEASE



Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR Positive development in own-brand business, destocking at OEM partner In the first half of 2024, the V-Zug Group achieved net sales of CHF 284.1 million, 4.7 % below the previous year (CHF 298.2 million). The currency-adjusted change amounted to – 4.2 %. In most markets, sales volumes increased again; only in North America (OEM partner) and in Germany, sales volumes decreased compared to the previous year. The operating result (EBIT) amounted to CHF 8.8 million, which is significantly higher than the previous year (CHF 5.1 million). The EBIT margin increased to 3.1 % (previous year: 1.7 %). Order intake in Switzerland improved noticeably in the first half of 2024. V-ZUG expects that overall volume, net sales and results will improve further in the second half of the year. V-ZUG continues to be committed to its medium-term targets through investments in market development and positioning, production as well as ongoing projects to increase innovation and efficiency. In the first half of the year, net sales of the V-ZUG Group amounted to CHF 284.1 million (previous year: CHF 298.2 million; - 4.7 %, currency adjusted - 4.2 %). Over the past six months, sales dynamics were positive again in most markets, except for the USA and in Germany. In the Swiss domestic market, net sales increased slightly (CHF 240.5 million, + 1.3 %) compared to the previous year, even though the previous year had benefited from clearing order backlogs racked up in 2022. Renovation business improved, whereas replacement business remained stable at a good level. New construction business continued to be sluggish. The overall decline is mainly attributable to the lower sales volume of an OEM partner in North America, who had built up an above-average level of inventory due to changes in the product range in the first half of 2023, which is now being reduced. Net sales of own brand products in International Markets increased by 18.5 % to CHF 39.3 million (previous year: CHF 33.1 million) and, when including the OEM products, declined overall to CHF 43.6 million (previous year: CHF 60.8 million). In the reporting period, the share of the international markets amounted to 15.3 % of total net sales.



Higher operating result thanks to gross profit margin and cost reductions The operating result (EBIT) amounted to CHF 8.8 million, which is higher than the previous year (CHF 5.1 million). The EBIT margin rose to 3.1 % (previous year: 1.7 %). The gross profit margin increased by a further 2.5 percentage points, mainly due to the improved utilization of production capacities, lower quality costs and because purchases on spot-buy markets could be completely avoided, unlike in the first two months of the previous year. Besides the improved gross profit margin, various short- and medium-term cost reductions as part of the “Simplify V-ZUG” initiative as well as profit participation from the pension fund in the amount of CHF 1.8 million contributed to increasing the operating result. The Group net result doubled to CHF 8.7 million (previous year: CHF 4.3 million). In the first half of the year, cash flow from operating activities amounted to CHF - 10.8 million (previous year: CHF 17.9 million). This deviation is primarily due to changes in trade receivables based on increasing business in the second quarter of 2024. As a result of the continued high investments in the site transformation, cash flow from investment activities amounted to CHF - 25.3 million (previous year: CHF - 25.4 million). Free cash flow amounted to CHF - 36.2 million (previous year: CHF - 7.5 million). The balance sheet of the V-ZUG Group as of 30 June 2024 is solid with an equity ratio of 76.4 % (30 June 2023: 75.4 %). Cash and cash equivalents including securities amount to CHF 45.5 million (30 June 2023: CHF 56.4 million). V-ZUG continued to finance the high investment activities itself, without raising external funds. As of 30 June 2024, V-ZUG employed a total of 2,085 people (30 June 2023: 2,114). Higher order intake in the Swiss market The Swiss market recovered in the first half of 2024. Net sales amounted to CHF 240.5 million (previous year: CHF 237.4 million). A consistently better order intake was observed in the first half of 2024, and the measures to increase sales proved effective. For instance, the new “Adora” dishwasher had a good start in terms of sales. In addition, the revised cooling portfolio – premium cooling appliances manufactured in Switzerland – is very well received by partners and end customers. The higher order intake, coupled with the new products and the measures taken, allow for a positive outlook for the second half of the year. International: Strong growth in the own-brand business Own-brand business developed positively at + 18.5 %, particularly in Asian-Pacific markets such as Australia, Singapore and China, where growth was very high at + 42.1 %. Development in Europe, with the exception of Germany, was stable. Demand from North America in the OEM business was characterised by high volatility in the past 18 months. More than 90 % of net sales for the year was earned in the first half of 2023, which shows that orders and, consequently, the increase in inventory were extraordinarily high. Deliveries to North America since the summer of 2023 are well below average due to excessively high inventory levels. Accordingly, the year-on-year comparison as of 30 June 2024 shows a decline in net sales by CHF 23.3 million, or - 84.4 % respectively, to CHF 4.3 million. The positive development in the rest of the V-ZUG Group has regrettably been mitigated by this decline. As a result, net sales in the International Markets reached CHF 43.6 million, which is a decrease compared to the previous year (CHF 60.8 million). Wolfgang Schroeder is the new Chief Technology Officer The V-ZUG Group appointed Wolfgang Schroeder as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and member of the Executive Committee with effect from 1 July 2024. Wolfgang Schroeder began at V-ZUG as Head of Digital Transformation & Business Development in October 2021. There, he played a key role in advancing the digitalisation of V-ZUG products and information communication technology. He has extensive experience in product and portfolio management, digitalisation, innovation, strategy and marketing in B2B and B2C business. After his education as a graduate engineer at the Technical University of Darmstadt and Ecole Centrale de Lyon, he spent 13 years in various roles at Siemens. 2024 outlook For the full year, V-ZUG expects an improvement compared to the previous year, although the challenges of the past two years are only gradually abating. V-ZUG anticipates increasing net sales and better results in the second half of the year compared to the second half of 2023. The “Simplify V-ZUG” initiative contributes to further reducing complexities and automating collaborative work and processes. “Simplify V-ZUG” is also having a positive impact on customer focus and product quality. In addition, V‑ZUG is benefiting from a gradually improving overall market situation overall, as well as from the now lower inventory levels of partners. For the full year 2024, V-ZUG anticipates higher net sales and improved profitability compared with 2023 – in both absolute terms as well as in relation to net sales. Key Figures in CHF million 1H24 1H23 Change Group Net sales 284.1 298.2 - 4.7 % Currency adjusted - 4.2 % EBITDA 23.5 21.4 + 9.7 % EBITDA in % of net sales 8.3 % 7.2 % + 110 bp Operating result (EBIT) 8.8 5.1 + 71.9 % EBIT in % of net sales 3.1 % 1.7 % + 140 bp Group net result 8.7 4.3 + 101.6 % Group net result in % of net sales 3.1 % 1.5 % + 160 bp Cash flow from operating and investing activities - 36.2 - 7.5 n.m. Cash and cash equivalents (including securities) 45.5 56.4 - 19.3 % Total assets 620.2 605.7 + 2.4 % Shareholders’ equity 473.7 456.4 + 3.8 % Equity in % of the balance sheet total 76.4 % 75.4 % + 100 bp Number of employees (FTE) as of 30 June 2,085 2,114 - 1.4 %

Segments Household Appliances Net sales 284.1 298.2 - 4.7 % Currency adjusted - 4.2 % Operating result (EBIT) 6.3 3.1 + 105.1 % in % of net sales 2.2 % 1.0 % + 120 bp Real Estate Operating result (EBIT) 3.0 2.9 + 3.2 % Further information Adrian Ineichen Gabriele Weiher CFO Head of Investor Relations Tel.: +41 58 767 60 03 Tel.: +41 58 767 86 19 This ad hoc announcement is available at https://www.vzug.com/gb/en/investor-relations-news and the 2023 Annual Report at https://www.vzug.com/gb/en/financial-reports. Key dates 6 March 2025 Publication of the annual results 2024 8 April 2025 Annual General Meeting 23 July 2025 Publication of the half-year results 2025 Media release (PDF) About the V-ZUG Group



“Bringing simplicity into your home and creativity into your kitchen.”



V-ZUG is Switzerland’s leading brand in household appliances and markets its products in selected premium markets abroad. V-ZUG has been developing and manufacturing kitchen and laundry appliances in Switzerland for over 110 years and offers a comprehensive service in all its markets. The SIBIRGroup AG, which focuses on the Swiss-wide provision of all-brand servicing and the retail of household appliances, is also part of the V-ZUG Group. The V-ZUG Group currently employs around 2,100 people. V-ZUG Holding AG is listed in the Swiss Reporting Standard of SIX Swiss Exchange in Zurich and represented in the Swiss Performance Index (SPI) (securities number 54 248 374, ISIN CH0542483745, ticker symbol VZUG).



Legal notes



The expectations expressed in this ad hoc announcement/media/investor release are based on assumptions. Actual results may deviate from these assumptions. This ad hoc announcement is published in German and English. The German version is binding. V-ZUG Holding AG processes personal data in accordance with its privacy statement, which is available at www.vzug.com/ch/en/privacy-statement.

End of Inside Information