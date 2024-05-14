|
14.05.2024 17:13:15
VAT Group AG Annual General Meeting 2024: Shareholders approved all Board proposals and unchanged dividend of CHF 6.25 per share
VAT Group AG
/ Key word(s): AGMEGM
The shareholders of VAT Group AG approved all motions proposed by the Board of Directors at today’s ordinary Annual General Meeting (AGM), including the payout of an unchanged dividend of CHF 6.25 per share.
351 shareholders representing 67.82% percent of the company’s share capital were present at the meeting held in St.Gallen.
The shareholders re-elected Dr. Martin Komischke as Chairman of the Board of Directors. In addition, Urs Leinhäuser, Karl Schlegel, Hermann Gerlinger, Libo Zhang, Daniel Lippuner and Petra Denk were confirmed as members of the Board of Directors. Thomas A. Piliszczuk was elected as a new member of the Board of Directors, replacing Maria Heriz who did not stand for re-election.
Urs Leinhäuser, Hermann Gerlinger and Libo Zhang were re-elected to the Nomination and Compensation Committee (NCC).
The shareholders approved a dividend from accumulated gains of CHF 6.25 per registered share of VAT. The last trading day with entitlement to receive a dividend is Wednesday, May 15, 2024, and VAT shares will be traded ex-dividend as of Thursday, May 16, 2024. The payment will take place on Tuesday, May 21, 2024.
The shareholders approved in a consultative vote the report on non-financial matters (Sustainability Report 2023). In addition, the compensation report 2023 was also endorsed by a vast majority of shareholders in a consultative vote. Shareholders also approved in separate binding votes the short-term incentive (STI) compensation of the Group Executive Committee (GEC) for the financial year 2023, the total maximum amount of fixed compensation of the GEC for the financial year 2025, the maximum amount of the long-term incentive (LTI) compensation of the GEC for the financial year 2025 and the total maximum amount of compensation for the eight members of the Board covering the next term until the AGM 2025.
Financial calendar 2024
ABOUT VAT
Except as otherwise required by law, VAT disclaims any intention or obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this report.
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|VAT Group AG
|Seelistrasse 1
|9469 Haag
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 81 771 61 61
|Fax:
|+41 81 771 48 30
|E-mail:
|reception@vat.ch
|Internet:
|www.vatvalve.com
|ISIN:
|CH0311864901
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1903043
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1903043 14.05.2024 CET/CEST
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich im Dienstagshandel fester, der deutsche Leitindex präsentierte sich unterhalb der Nulllinie. Die Wall Street schloss stärker. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Dienstag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.