Vulcan Materials Co. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Vulcan Materials Co. (VMC) announced a profit for its third quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $375 million, or $2.83 per share. This compares with $208 million, or $1.57 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Vulcan Materials Co. reported adjusted earnings of $2.84 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.72 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 14.4% to $2.292 billion from $2.004 billion last year.

Vulcan Materials Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $375 Mln. vs. $208 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.83 vs. $1.57 last year. -Revenue: $2.292 Bln vs. $2.004 Bln last year.