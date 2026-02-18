W.P. Carey Aktie

W.P. Carey für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1J5SB / ISIN: US92936U1097

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
18.02.2026 07:37:55

W. P. Carey Commences Underwritten Public Offering

(RTTNews) - W. P. Carey (WPC) announced the commencement of an underwritten public offering of an aggregate of 6 million shares of common stock, offered on a forward basis, for gross proceeds of $432 million. In connection with the offering, the company expects to enter into forward sale agreements with Bank of America, N.A. and JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association, or the forward purchasers. In connection with such forward sale agreements, the forward purchasers are expected to borrow from third parties and to sell to the underwriters an aggregate of 6 million shares of the company's common stock.

The company intends to use the net proceeds, if any, received upon the settlement of the forward sale agreements to fund potential future investments, to repay certain indebtedness, and for general corporate purposes.

At last close, shares of W. P. Carey were trading at $74.20.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu W.P. Carey Inc

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu W.P. Carey Inc

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

W.P. Carey Inc 60,90 0,69% W.P. Carey Inc

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

15.02.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 7: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
15.02.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 7
14.02.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
14.02.26 KW 7: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
13.02.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 6: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street tiefer -- ATX letztlich schwächer -- DAX schlussendlich leichter -- Nikkei beendet Handel in Grün - Chinas Börsen ruhen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte am Donnerstag tiefer. Auch der DAX verzeichnete Verluste. Die Wall Street zeigt sich mit Verlusten. Der japanische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich am Donnerstag gut behauptet.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen