Walmart leadership to participate in upcoming investor events

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) announced today that company leadership will participate in upcoming investor events, with several including live webcasts on Walmart’s investor relations website at stock.walmart.com.

September 11 : Growth Frontiers Conference – hosted by Piper Sandler. Walmart Investor Relations and Jennifer Acerra, vice president, U.S. Customer Insights, will participate in meetings.

September 12: Global Retailing Conference – hosted by Goldman Sachs. Doug McMillon, president and chief executive officer, will participate in a fireside chat at 11:30am CDT. This session will be webcast live through the "Events" link at stock.walmart.com. A transcript of the session will be available after the event and will be archived on the company's website.

September 19, 21: GroceryShop - Walmart Investor Relations will host onsite meetings with members of the investment community.

September 20: Consumer Conference – hosted by Wells Fargo. Walmart Investor Relations will participate in meetings.

Consumer Conference – hosted by Wells Fargo. Walmart Investor Relations will participate in meetings. September 27: Global Sustainability Forum – hosted by Goldman Sachs. Kathleen McLaughlin, executive vice president, chief sustainability officer, will participate in a fireside chat at 12:00pm CDT. This session will be webcast live through the "Events” link at stock.walmart.com. A transcript of the session will be available after the event and will be archived on the company’s website.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) is a people-led, tech-powered omnichannel retailer helping people save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 240 million customers and members visit more than 10,500 stores and numerous eCommerce websites in 19 countries. With fiscal year 2023 revenue of $611 billion, Walmart employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy, and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting https://corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at https://facebook.com/walmart, on X (formally known as Twitter) at https://twitter.com/walmart, and on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/walmart/.

