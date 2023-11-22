Walmart leadership to participate in upcoming investor events

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) announced that company leadership will participate in upcoming investor events. Links to those with live webcasts can be found on Walmart’s investor relations website at stock.walmart.com.

Global Consumer and Retail Conference – hosted by Morgan Stanley. John David Rainey, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will participate in a keynote fireside chat at 11:45 am CST. This session will be webcast live through the "Events" link at stock.walmart.com. A transcript of the session will be available after the event and will be archived on the company's website.

Share Series: Women in Investing – in partnership with Alinea, an investing app for "Beginners, GenZ, and Women." Steph Wissink, senior vice president of investor relations, will participate in a fireside chat and meetings.

Consumer and Retail Holiday Summit – hosted by Gordon Haskett. John David Rainey, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will participate in meetings.

ICR Conference – hosted by ICR. William White, chief marketing officer, will participate in a keynote presentation.

ICR Conference – hosted by ICR. William White, chief marketing officer, will participate in a keynote presentation. January 10: Retail and Consumer Summit – hosted by Evercore ISI. Walmart Investor Relations will participate in store tours & meetings.

About Walmart

