Walmart Leadership to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) announced today that company leadership will participate in upcoming investor events. Links to those with live webcasts can be found on Walmart’s investor relations website at stock.walmart.com.

March 5: Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference – Steph Wissink, senior vice president of investor relations and Kary Brunner, senior director of investor relations will participate in meetings.

March 7: Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference – Suresh Kumar, executive vice president, global chief technology officer and chief development officer will participate in a fireside chat at 1:10pm CST. This session will be webcast live through the "Events" link at stock.walmart.com. A transcript of the session will be available after the event and will be archived on the company's website.

March 12: Bank of America Consumer & Retail Conference – Steph Wissink, senior vice president of investor relations and Kary Brunner, senior director of investor relations will participate in meetings.

March 13: UBS Global Consumer and Retail Conference – Steph Wissink, senior vice president of investor relations and Kary Brunner, senior director of investor relations will participate in meetings.

March 26: East Coast Buyside Consumer CEO Conference – John Furner, president and chief executive officer, Walmart U.S., will participate in meetings.

March 28: Jefferies Value Retail Summit – Jennifer Acerra, vice president, U.S. customer insights and Steph Wissink, senior vice president of investor relations, will participate in meetings.

April 3: JP Morgan Annual Retail Roundup – Omer Tore, executive vice president and chief financial officer, Walmart International, will participate in meetings.

April 10: Wolfe Research Spring Small Group Conference – Walmart Investor Relations will participate in virtual group meetings.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) is a people-led, tech-powered omnichannel retailer helping people save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 255 million customers and members visit more than 10,500 stores and numerous eCommerce websites in 19 countries. With fiscal year 2024 revenue of $648 billion, Walmart employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy, and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/walmart, on X (formerly known as Twitter) at twitter.com/walmart, and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/walmart.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240226942700/en/