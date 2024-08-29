Walmart Leadership to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) announced today that company leadership will participate in upcoming investor events. Links to those with live webcasts can be found on Walmart’s investor relations website at stock.walmart.com.

September 4: Goldman Sachs Global Retailing Conference – Manish Joneja, senior vice president of Walmart U.S. marketplace & WFS, will participate in a fireside chat at 10:00 am CT. This session will be webcast live through the "Events” link at stock.walmart.com. A transcript of the session will be available after the event and will be archived on the company’s website.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) is a people-led, tech-powered omnichannel retailer helping people save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 255 million customers and members visit more than 10,500 stores and numerous eCommerce websites in 19 countries. With fiscal year 2024 revenue of $648 billion, Walmart employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy, and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/walmart, on X (formerly known as Twitter) at twitter.com/walmart, and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/walmart.

