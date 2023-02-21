Walmart raises annual dividend to $2.28 per share, marking 50th consecutive year of dividend increases

The Board of Directors of Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) approved an annual cash dividend for fiscal year 2024 of $2.28 per share, an increase of approximately 2 percent from the $2.24 per share paid for the last fiscal year. The fiscal year 2024 annual dividend of $2.28 per share will be paid in four quarterly installments of $0.57 per share, according to the following record and payable dates:

Record Dates Payable Dates Mar. 17, 2023 Apr. 3, 2023 May 5, 2023 May 30, 2023 Aug. 11, 2023 Sep. 5, 2023 Dec. 8, 2023 Jan. 2, 2024

"Dividends continue to be a part of our diversified capital returns approach. We're proud to be increasing our annual dividend for the 50th consecutive year, a milestone for our company,” said John David Rainey, executive vice president and chief financial officer at Walmart Inc.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) helps people around the world save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in retail stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 240 million customers and members visit more than 10,500 stores and numerous eCommerce websites in 20 countries. With fiscal year 2023 revenue of $611 billion, Walmart employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting https://corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at https://facebook.com/walmart, on Twitter at https://twitter.com/walmart, and on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/walmart/.

