|
14.05.2024 20:16:58
Walmart To Announce Layoffs, Ask Staff To Relocate : WSJ
(RTTNews) - Walmart (WMT) is planning to cut down hundreds of corporate jobs, as well as ask remote workers to move back to offices, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal.
The multinational retail chain is reportedly asking workers of Dallas, Atlanta and Toronto offices to relocate to Walmart's major corporate hubs, such as its headquarters in Bentonville, Arkansas, or central offices in Hoboken, New Jersey, and Southern California.
The report added that Walmart would allow workers to work remotely for part time as long as they spend more time in offices.
According to the publisher, the move comes as the U.S. retailer is gearing up to bring automation in 65 percent of its stores by the fiscal year 2026. Also, the move might be a part of its cost-cutting measure to retain profitability in business.
Last month, Walmart shut down 51 health clinics and ended virtual health care operations, claiming that it was not a sustainable business model.
In 2023, the Arkansas-based company closed down three technology hubs in the U.S. and asked workers to relocate to keep their jobs.
As of January 31, 2024, Walmart has approximately 2.1 million employees, the report noted.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Walmartmehr Nachrichten
|
16:04
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Titel Walmart-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Walmart-Investment von vor 5 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
14.05.24
|Dow Jones-Handel aktuell: Zum Handelsende Pluszeichen im Dow Jones (finanzen.at)
|
14.05.24
|Börse New York in Rot: Das macht der Dow Jones am Dienstagnachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
14.05.24
|Verluste in New York: Dow Jones zeigt sich am Mittag schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
14.05.24
|Optimismus in New York: Dow Jones zum Start mit Zuschlägen (finanzen.at)
|
14.05.24
|MARKT USA/Weiter Zurückhaltung vor US-Verbraucherpreisen (Dow Jones)
|
09.05.24
|Gewinne in New York: Gewinne im Dow Jones (finanzen.at)
|
09.05.24
|Starker Wochentag in New York: Dow Jones zum Start mit Kursplus (finanzen.at)