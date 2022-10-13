|
Walmart To Host Discussion on Responsible Sourcing
Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) announced today that it will host a discussion on Walmart’s responsible sourcing strategy on Thursday, Oct. 27 at 9 a.m. CDT. In this session, Kristen Albertson, vice president, global responsible sourcing, and Karrie Denniston, senior director, Walmart.org will discuss the company’s investments in responsible sourcing and its work with others to realize the economic promise of supply chains and address specific systemic risks.
The session will be webcast live through the "Events” link at stock.walmart.com.
A transcript of the session will be available after the event and will be archived on the company’s website.
About Walmart
Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) helps people around the world save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in retail stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 230 million customers and members visit more than 10,500 stores and numerous eCommerce websites under 46 banners in 24 countries. With fiscal year 2022 revenue of $573 billion, Walmart employs approximately 2.3 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting https://corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at https://facebook.com/walmart and on Twitter at https://twitter.com/walmart.
