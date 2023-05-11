Walmart To Host First Quarter Earnings Conference Call May 18, 2023

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) today announced it will hold a live conference call with the Investment Community at 7 a.m. CDT Thursday, May 18, 2023, to discuss the company’s first quarter earnings results for fiscal year 2024. Doug McMillon, president and chief executive officer, and John David Rainey, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will host the call to discuss the results and answer questions.

The event will be webcast live and is accessible by visiting corporate.walmart.com/newsroom/financial-events and selecting the First Quarter Earnings Release event. The webcast will be archived and available on the company website.

The company will release its first quarter earnings results and related materials at 6 a.m. CDT May 18.

