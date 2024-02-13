|
13.02.2024 13:00:00
Walmart To Host Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call Feb. 20, 2024
Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) announced it will hold a live conference call with the Investment Community at 7 a.m. CST on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024, to discuss the company’s fourth quarter and full-year earnings results for fiscal year 2024. Doug McMillon, president and chief executive officer, and John David Rainey, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will host the call to discuss the results and answer questions.
The event will be webcast live and is accessible by visiting corporate.walmart.com/news/events and selecting the Fourth Quarter Earnings Release event. The webcast will be archived and available on the company website.
The company will release its fourth quarter and full-year earnings results and related materials at 6 a.m. CST Feb. 20.
About Walmart
Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) is a people-led, tech-powered omnichannel retailer helping people save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 240 million customers and members visit approximately 10,500 stores and numerous eCommerce websites in 19 countries. With fiscal year 2023 revenue of $611 billion, Walmart employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy, and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting https://corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at https://facebook.com/walmart, on Twitter at https://twitter.com/walmart, and on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/walmart/.
Analysen zu Walmartmehr Analysen
|19.01.24
|Walmart Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.01.24
|Walmart Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.12.23
|Walmart Buy
|UBS AG
|04.12.23
|Walmart Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|30.11.23
|Walmart Buy
|UBS AG
