10.08.2023 14:30:00
Walmart To Host Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call Aug. 17, 2023
Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) today announced it will hold a live conference call with the Investment Community at 7 a.m. CDT Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, to discuss the company’s second quarter earnings results for fiscal year 2024. Doug McMillon, president and chief executive officer, and John David Rainey, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will host the call to discuss the results and answer questions.
The event will be webcast live and is accessible by visiting corporate.walmart.com/newsroom/financial-events and selecting the Second Quarter Earnings Release event. The webcast will be archived and available on the company website.
The company will release its second quarter earnings results and related materials at 6 a.m. CDT Aug. 17.
About Walmart
Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) is a people-led, tech-powered omnichannel retailer helping people save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 240 million customers and members visit more than 10,500 stores and numerous eCommerce websites in 20 countries. With fiscal year 2023 revenue of $611 billion, Walmart employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy, and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting https://corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at https://facebook.com/walmart, on Twitter at https://twitter.com/walmart, and on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/walmart/.
Nachrichten zu Walmartmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Walmartmehr Analysen
|08.06.23
|Walmart Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|05.06.23
|Walmart Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|02.06.23
|Walmart Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|19.05.23
|Walmart Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|19.05.23
|Walmart Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
