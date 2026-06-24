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WKN: 898123 / ISIN: US9418481035

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24.06.2026 15:23:37

Waters Partners IMU Biosciences To Develop IMU's Next-gen AI-powered HD Immunology Platform

(RTTNews) - Life sciences company Waters Corp. (WAT) and biotechnology company IMU Bioscience announced Wednesday a strategic partnership to accelerate the development of IMU's next-generation AI-powered High Definition (HD) Immunology platform.

The partnership brings together Waters Biosciences' advanced flow cytometry and single-cell technologies, including BD FACSDiscover Cell Analyzers, BD flow cytometry reagents with BD Horizon Real Dyes, BD Rhapsody Instruments, and BD OMICS-One WTA Next Assay and Protein Panels, with IMU's HD analysis and proprietary AI and machine learning analytics.

This partnership can reproducibly characterize the immune system in real time, to turn complex immune data into insights at scale across discovery, translational, and clinical research applications.

IMU measures the immune system in unprecedented detail, delivering more than 100 million data points from a single blood sample, combining HD multiomic analysis with machine learning analytics.

IMU is building the world's largest immune dataset, with unrivaled access to patient samples and population-wide clinical data, establishing a universal standard for immune profiling.

The companies intend to pursue additional studies in translational research for novel biomarker discovery to enable clinical applications in flow cytometry.

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