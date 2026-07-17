WD-40 Aktie

WD-40 für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 878588 / ISIN: US9292361071

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17.07.2026 20:27:01

WD-40: A Well-Oiled Machine With Limited Upside

You reach for the blue-and-yellow can because you know it works. It’s the sound of a stuck door finally swinging open. For decades, WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) has turned a single chemical formulation into a global default, yet the company is no longer just a household novelty. It has evolved into a disciplined, focused maintenance-products operator, trading at $248.73 per share as of July 17, 2026, reflecting a 13% return over the past year.Our proprietary Hidden Gems scoring system assigns WD-40 an overall Superscore of 79 out of 100, placing it in the Strong category.The Superscore is an AI-powered score that evaluates a company's overall strength by combining financial performance, product market position, technological capabilities, leadership quality, and relative valuation. It represents the unification of all our scores into a single score for public companies, with five rating bands: Exceptional (90-100), Strong (75-89), Above Average (60-74), Average (40-59), and Cautious (0-39).Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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