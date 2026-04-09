ALSO Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Westcoast delivers strong performance as part of ALSO



09.04.2026 / 06:59 CET/CEST





Emmen, Switzerland, 9 April 2026 PRESS RELEASE



Westcoast delivers strong performance as part of ALSO

Westcoast’s first quarter of 2026 shows positive development, performing ahead of Q1 2025 and reflecting benefits from closer collaboration with ALSO.

The results were achieved using the established ERP environment, which has not been replaced for strategic and operational reasons. A dedicated interface to ALSO’s systems ensures high data quality and consistent reporting and business intelligence.

The combination of both companies further enhances performance through:

senior Westcoast executives assuming central roles within the group, including in Legal, Marketing, Finance and Vendor Management

significant growth potential driven by a broad vendor and product portfolio combined with the monetisation of digital platforms (cloud, AI, IoT, cybersecurity and virtualization)

The mergers of the two synergy-relevant operations (France and UK cloud business) are expected to be completed by 1 July 2026, unlocking additional potential, particularly in logistics and cloud vendor relationships.

Thomas Meyerhans, COO of ALSO Holding AG (SIX: ALSN): "Our catalytic integration approach allows us to capture opportunities early while maintaining a strong focus on operational excellence."

Sunil Madhani, CEO of Westcoast: "Our teams have aligned quickly with ALSO’s structures and processes, while preserving the agility that defines our business. The collaboration is seamless and highly effective, and we are already seeing tangible commercial benefits."

Contact ALSO Holding AG

Kilian Maier

E-mail: kilian.maier@also.com

ALSO Holding AG (ALSN.SW) (Emmen/Switzerland) is Europe’s largest technology provider for the ICT industry, currently active in 31 European countries and in many countries worldwide via PaaS partners. The ALSO ecosystem comprises a total potential of more than 140,000 resellers, to whom we offer hardware, software and IT services from more than 800 vendors in over 1,680 product categories. In the spirit of the circular economy, the company provides all services from provision to remanufacturing from a single source. The business activities comprise the areas of Supply, Solutions and Service. Supply stands for the transactional provisioning of hardware and software. Solutions supports customers in the development of customised IT solutions. Subscription-based cloud offerings as well as digital platforms for IoT, cybersecurity, virtualisation and AI are at the heart of the Service division. The main shareholder is the Droege Group, Düsseldorf, Germany. Further information can be found at https://also.com.

The Droege Group (founded in 1988) is an independent investment and consulting firm under full family ownership. The company acts as a specialist for tailor-made transformation programs aiming to enhance corporate value. Droege Group combines its corporate family-run structure and capital strength into a family-equity business model. The group invests its own equity in “special opportunities” with a focus on medium-sized companies and spin-offs as well as strategically in buy & build transactions. With the guiding principle "execution - following the rules of art", the group is a pioneer in execution-oriented corporate development. Droege Group follows a focused investment strategy based on long-term oriented megatrends. Enthusiasm for quality, innovation and speed determines the company’s actions. In recent years Droege Group has successfully positioned itself in domestic and international markets and operates in 30 countries. Further information can be found at https://droege-group.com.

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements which are based on current assumptions and forecasts of the ALSO management. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors could lead to material differences between the forward-looking statements made here and the actual development, in particular the results, financial situation, and performance of our Group. The Group accepts no responsibility for updating these forward-looking statements or adapting them to future events or developments.