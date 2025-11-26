Caterpillar Aktie

WKN: 850598 / ISIN: US1491231015

What Every Caterpillar Investor Should Know Before Buying

As counterintuitive as it might sound for a company that's ostensibly in the "old economy," the reality is that Caterpillar's (NYSE: CAT) stock is being supported by optimism over its long-term exposure to the artificial intelligence (AI)/data center investment theme. That's fine if you are looking for exposure to the theme, but you will need to balance that view with an overall appraisal of the stock's prospects.It's telling that the first segment discussed in Caterpillar's recent investor day presentation was its new power and energy segment. It's simply the old energy and transportation, but without the rail division, which, as of 2026, will be under the resource industries (mining and aggregates machinery).Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
