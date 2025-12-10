Take Two Aktie
WKN: 914508 / ISIN: US8740541094
|
10.12.2025 02:35:00
What to Know Before Buying Take-Two Stock
Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ: TTWO) stock is one of the best ways to invest in the $200 billion video game industry. The stock soared 586% over the last 10 years, primarily due to the strong sales of Grand Theft Auto, one of the most popular video games on the market.Take-Two stock is nearing new highs following stellar financial results this year. The stock underperformed the S&P 500 over the last five years, but it has significantly outperformed since 2022, up 123% compared to the S&P 500's 68% gain.With the company expected to generate record financial results in a few years, the stock is likely to continue hitting new highs. Here's what you need to know before investing in this top game company.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!