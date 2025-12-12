PepsiCo Aktie
WKN: 851995 / ISIN: US7134481081
|
12.12.2025 23:39:00
What to Watch With PepsiCo (PEP) Stock in 2026
It's going to be another forgettable year for beverage giant PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) shareholders. The stock's trading down (albeit slightly) since the end of 2024, marking the third year in a row it's lost ground. Almost needless to say, investors have become more than a little frustrated.The good news is that this frustration is finally affecting real change. The even better news is that it will be pretty easy to know if this change is working. It shouldn't take too long to see it, either.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
