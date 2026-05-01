Meta Platforms Aktie

Meta Platforms für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1JWVX / ISIN: US30303M1027

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01.05.2026 12:05:00

What's Going on With Meta Stock?

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), as owner of some of the world's most popular apps, from Facebook to Instagram, has built a social media empire. And though advertising across these platforms drives its billion-dollar growth, the company in recent years has turned its attention to another potential growth engine. I'm talking about artificial intelligence (AI).Meta has gone all in on this technology that many consider a game changer. The company has built its own large language models, hired AI talent, and even launched a superintelligence lab. All of this has required enormous investment, and this continues as we're still in the early stages of this AI boom.But while certain AI peers -- such as Amazon, Alphabet, Nvidia, and Broadcom -- have rebounded significantly from a tech slump earlier this year, Meta hasn't. In fact, the company's earnings report on April 29 triggered a fresh drop in the shares. What's going on with Meta stock? Let's find out. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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