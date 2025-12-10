BB Liquidatin a Aktie
WKN: 924821 / ISIN: US0936791088
|
10.12.2025 15:15:00
What's the State of Take-Two Interactive Software With Its Blockbuster Hit Looming in 2026?
Share prices of renowned video game developer Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ: TTWO) have climbed over 30% higher since January, outpacing the broader market. It's likely in anticipation of the 2026 release of Grand Theft Auto 6, arguably the most high-profile upcoming video game in history.The Grand Theft Auto series represents the pinnacle of the video game industry. The company's previous iteration, Grand Theft Auto 5, continues to generate substantial revenue through game sales and online play, despite its age -- the game came out in 2013.There has been some controversy, including delays that have pushed the release of Grand Theft Auto 6 back to the fourth quarter of 2026.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
