CoreWeave Aktie
WKN DE: A413X6 / ISIN: US21873S1087
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07.07.2026 16:04:21
What's Wrong With CoreWeave Stock?
CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV) has been struggling of late, and over the past year, its share price has been cut nearly in half. The company has experienced incredible growth due to artificial intelligence (AI) and businesses seeking out compute power, but it's been facing headwinds of late.Recently, there's been some bad news for investors, with tech giant Meta Platforms announcing that it plans to create a business to sell excess compute power. Not only does that mean more competition for CoreWeave, but it also highlights a fairly big risk with the stock. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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