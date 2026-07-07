CoreWeave Aktie

CoreWeave für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A413X6 / ISIN: US21873S1087

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
07.07.2026 16:04:21

What's Wrong With CoreWeave Stock?

CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV) has been struggling of late, and over the past year, its share price has been cut nearly in half. The company has experienced incredible growth due to artificial intelligence (AI) and businesses seeking out compute power, but it's been facing headwinds of late.Recently, there's been some bad news for investors, with tech giant Meta Platforms announcing that it plans to create a business to sell excess compute power. Not only does that mean more competition for CoreWeave, but it also highlights a fairly big risk with the stock. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu CoreWeave

mehr Nachrichten