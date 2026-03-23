Meta Platforms Aktie
WKN DE: A1JWVX / ISIN: US30303M1027
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23.03.2026 17:00:00
What's Wrong With Meta Platforms Stock?
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) stock has been struggling of late. It's underperforming the market, which it also did last year. While the company looks to be a big player in artificial intelligence (AI), the excitement around the stock has cooled off significantly over the past several months.This year, the social media stock is in negative territory, and it is down around 24% from its 52-week high of $796.25. What's wrong with the stock, and is it likely to fall even lower, or could this be a great time to add it to your portfolio?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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