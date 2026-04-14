Palantir Aktie
WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088
|
14.04.2026 20:40:00
Where Could Palantir Be in 3 Years? The Bear Case.
Over the past couple of years, Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) has emerged as one of the most closely watched companies in the artificial intelligence (AI) sector. Its platforms aim to help organizations operationalize AI by connecting data, models, and decision-making into a single system. That vision has fueled strong investor enthusiasm for the stock.But not every growth story unfolds as expected. Having considered the base and bull cases in previous articles, let's now look at the potential bear case for the company -- where Palantir remains successful and profitable, yet falls short of becoming the dominant enterprise AI platform many investors anticipate.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Palantir
|
14.04.26
|Starker Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ 100 zum Handelsstart in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
09.04.26
|Gewinne in New York: NASDAQ 100 letztendlich mit Kursplus (finanzen.at)
|
09.04.26
|Börse New York in Grün: S&P 500 legt zum Ende des Donnerstagshandels zu (finanzen.at)
|
09.04.26
|Palantir-Aktie im Minus: Bericht über NHS-Zugänge für Mitarbeiter sorgt für Kritik (finanzen.at)
|
09.04.26
|Pluszeichen in New York: NASDAQ 100-Anleger greifen am Mittag zu (finanzen.at)
|
09.04.26
|Gute Stimmung in New York: S&P 500 mit Zuschlägen (finanzen.at)
|
09.04.26
|Zurückhaltung in New York: S&P 500 zeigt sich zum Start leichter (finanzen.at)
|
09.04.26
|Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 präsentiert sich zum Start des Donnerstagshandels leichter (finanzen.at)