Palantir Aktie

Palantir für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088

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14.04.2026 20:40:00

Where Could Palantir Be in 3 Years? The Bear Case.

Over the past couple of years, Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) has emerged as one of the most closely watched companies in the artificial intelligence (AI) sector. Its platforms aim to help organizations operationalize AI by connecting data, models, and decision-making into a single system. That vision has fueled strong investor enthusiasm for the stock.But not every growth story unfolds as expected. Having considered the base and bull cases in previous articles, let's now look at the potential bear case for the company -- where Palantir remains successful and profitable, yet falls short of becoming the dominant enterprise AI platform many investors anticipate.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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